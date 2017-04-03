US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Progress in developing advanced solid rocket propulsion and other technologies has allowed early production to begin on next generation hardware for intermediate- and heavy-lift rockets, the aerospace company Orbital ATK announced in a press release on Monday.

"Through commonality of hardware and other economies of scale, Orbital ATK’s proposed launch system will also reduce the cost of other US government rocket and missile programs managed by the Air Force, Navy, NASA and Missile Defense Agency, saving taxpayers up to $600 million on these programs over a ten-year period," the release stated.

Orbital ATK funded the upgrades with internal investments and funding from a 2015 US Air Force contract, the release explained.

The next phase of the program is expected to begin when the Air Force awards launch services agreements in early 2018, the release noted.

The rockets will operate from both East- and West-Coast facilities in the United States, according to the release.