Register
23:46 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    V-22 Osprey

    New Toys: Pentagon’s V-22 Tiltrotors Might Get Lasers, Sound Weapons

    © AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    126113

    As part of an endless effort to modernize and enhance the capabilities of the US armed forces, the US Marine Corps is considering upgrading the multirole V-22 Osprey with high intensity directed energy weaponry – or, more simply, lasers.

    The US military is remaining open to new ideas for how the service can continue to innovate. “Anything new,” is within the scope of the military to "entertain," former US Marine and current tiltrotor executive at the Boeing Company John Parker told Military.com on March 29.

    V-22 Osprey
    © AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo
    British Firm Contracted to Develop V-22 Aerial Refueling Variant for US Marines

    The next wave of science-fiction, futuristic weapons systems might rework the entire notion of what weapons should do in combat. "Nonlethal-type weapons, like sonic waves or sound waves" are just a sample of what Boeing is presenting to the Pentagon.

    "We’re looking at all sorts of things," Parker told National Interest. "Everything is an option."

    The V-22 combines the capabilities of vertical lift, like helicopters, and the forward flying motion of jets. The Defense Department initially drew up plans to buy 458 V-22s, according to a Congressional Research Service brief from 2011.

    In the wake of the Iranian hostage crisis, military analysts said that a new aircraft was needed to shore up capabilities gaps. Namely, the Pentagon wanted a high-speed, vertical takeoff aircraft that could take on longer range missions. “The Osprey’s speed allows for deep penetration missions under cover of darkness," writes Daniel Goure of the Lexington Institute. 

    According to Bell and Boeing, the makers of the Osprey, the tiltrotor has a range of 1,011 miles. It was introduced in 2007 as the first tiltrotor aircraft.

    Nevertheless, the aircraft still poses "a number of potential oversight issues" with reliability, maintainability, and perhaps most significantly, "operational suitability," the CRS notes.

    US Army armament crew specialist Michael Mayo, from Florida, loads the rocket pod of an an Apache AH-64D attack helicopter also armed with Hellfire missiles at left
    © AFP 2017/ ROMEO GACAD
    US Dominates Global Weapons Market, Ranks First In Sales

    The laser-armed Ospreys could make their way into foreign air force fleets. At a cost of roughly $70 million per aircraft, Boeing may do “another 100 sales” to countries like the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Israel, Qatar, Italy, the UK and Australia, Global Security reported.

    Veteran V-22 pilots within the US armed forces are becoming scarcer by the day. The number of seasoned aviators within the services has nosedived by about 20,000, from 202,000 to 182,000, Sputnik reported. As a result, military brass have offered retention bonuses to keep air crews from hopping ship to more lucrative roles in the private sector.

    Related:

    US Navy Awards $22Mln to Repair Frequency Generators on V-22 Ospreys
    US Defense Contractors Win $138Mln to Develop V-22 Osprey Aircraft for Japan
    Pentagon Awards Rolls Royce $400Mln to Maintain V-22 Osprey Engines
    US Navy V-22 Ospreys Head to Japan as Tensions Simmer Over Territory Disputes
    Netanyahu Hints at Acquiring F-35B Fighter or V-22 Hybrid Copter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok