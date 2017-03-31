No Evidence Proving German Servicemen Violated Int’l Law in Syria

BERLIN (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the DPA news agency reported that the German Air Forces were likely to provide the US-led coalition with reconnaissance photographs which allegedly helped facilitate a deadly airstrike that hit a school near the Syrian city of Raqqa on March 22. According to media reports, the airstrike killed up to 33 people, including civilians, making the act a violation of international humanitarian law.

“I want to point out that we have still no reason to believe that German servicemen acted violating their mandate or the international law … The coalition is very interested in thorough and univocal investigation of all these cases [of civilian casualties]. There were cases when we admitted that there was something behind them. In this case the investigation is underway,” Flosdorff said.

On March 22, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the US-led coalition’s airstrike resulted in deaths of civilians. However, on Tuesday, coalition commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said that the report about civilian casualties as a result of the coalition’s operation near Raqqa were unlikely to be credible.

Germany provides reconnaissance and does not carry out attacks in Syria as part of the US-led coalition.