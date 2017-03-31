US Reviewing Recommendations to Send More Troops to Afghanistan - Mattis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Sunday, NATO Resolute Support Mission Commander Gen. John Nicholson said he plans to request more troops in Afghanistan to prevent the country from becoming a terrorist safe haven.

"On the question about the more forces for Afghanistan, the suggestion and recommendations coming in to us from the NATO commander in the field have been received. We are reviewing those right now… Obviously, in light of our relationship with the UK, we always engage with them on issues like this… So we'll be working with our allies on that issue, we have not made a decision yet. I have not put a recommendation forward to our president at this time," Mattis told a press conference.

NATO-led Resolute Support mission was launched on January 1, 2015, to train and assist the Afghan security forces. NATO leaders decided to extend the presence of the mission in Afghanistan beyond 2016 at the summit in Warsaw.