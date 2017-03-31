Russia Needs 'Strong Voice,' Nuclear Submarines for Arctic Dialogue - Deputy PM

SEVERODVINSK (Sputnik) — On Thursday, an international Arctic forum wrapped up in northern Russia. The participants, who included foreign ministers and heads of state from various Arctic states, were united in their agreement on the need to cooperate with each other in the region.

"We concluded the 'Arctic: Territory of Dialogue' forum in Arkhangelsk. But dialogue should be backed by a firm and confident voice. And we will always have such a firm and confident voice as long as we have such submarines and as long as we have such excellent shipbuilders," Rogozin said at a launching ceremony for a new nuclear Yasen-class submarine.

The second upgraded Yasen-class (Project 885M) submarine, the Kazan, was floated out at the Sevmash shipbuilder in northwestern Russia's Severodvinsk.

Yasen-class submarines have a submerged displacement of 13,800 tonnes, a length of 390 feet, can travel up to 31 knots, and can dive to depths of 2,000 feet. The submarine is armed with naval mines, the Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship missiles and a range of torpedoes. A total of six Yasen-class submarines are due to join the Russian Navy by 2020. The seventh vessel is due to be laid down in July 2017.