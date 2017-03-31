Poland Expects Contract to Buy Eight Patriot Missile Systems by Year-End - MoD

"We have completed a very important stage having to do with the acquisition of medium-range missiles. No later than at the end of this year, an agreement will be signed for the supply of Patriot missiles," Macierewicz said at a briefing.
He said the first deliveries are expected two years after the contract is signed.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The dumb polish are being conned into spending their scarce resources into these needless arms, or are they conning the US/NATO for free money aka hitlers gold train con !! This third time there will be no more Poland left, if the empire deluded fools are having strange thoughts of taking on a nuclear Russia.
Drain the swamp