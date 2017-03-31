Poland Expects Contract to Buy Eight Patriot Missile Systems by Year-End - MoD

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Poland will sign a $7.5-billion agreement on the purchase of eight Patriot anti-ballistic missile batteries by the end of 2017, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Friday.

"We have completed a very important stage having to do with the acquisition of medium-range missiles. No later than at the end of this year, an agreement will be signed for the supply of Patriot missiles," Macierewicz said at a briefing.

He said the first deliveries are expected two years after the contract is signed.