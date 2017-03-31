Register
    Launching vehicles of the patriot surface-to-air missile systems photographed during a visit of Dutch defense minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, unseen, and German defense minister Thomas de Maiziere, unseen, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Saturday Feb. 23, 2013

    Poland Expects Contract to Buy Eight Patriot Missile Systems by Year-End - MoD

    © AP Photo/ Rainer Jensen
    Military & Intelligence
    111911

    Poland will purchase of eight Patriot anti-ballistic missile batteries by the end of 2017, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Friday.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    State-of-the-Art Defense: One Russia's S-400 Worth Four US Patriot PAC-3
    WARSAW (Sputnik) — Poland will sign a $7.5-billion agreement on the purchase of eight Patriot anti-ballistic missile batteries by the end of 2017, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Friday.

    "We have completed a very important stage having to do with the acquisition of medium-range missiles. No later than at the end of this year, an agreement will be signed for the supply of Patriot missiles," Macierewicz said at a briefing.

    He said the first deliveries are expected two years after the contract is signed.

    Tags:
    Patriot missile, Polish Defense Ministry, Antoni Macierewicz, Poland
      Drain the swamp
      The dumb polish are being conned into spending their scarce resources into these needless arms, or are they conning the US/NATO for free money aka hitlers gold train con !! This third time there will be no more Poland left, if the empire deluded fools are having strange thoughts of taking on a nuclear Russia.
