Russia to Float Out 3rd Yasen-M Class Nuclear Sub in 2019 - Navy Commander

© Photo: press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas Russia Floats Out 2nd Yasen-Class Project 885 Submarine

SEVERODVINSK (Sputnik) — Russia's third Yasen-M class nuclear submarine will be floated out in 2019, Navy Commander Adm. Vladimir Korolev said Friday.

"The third one we plan to float out, according to the plant's plan, in 2019," Korolev said.

Moreover, Russia's sixth and final Yasen-M class submarine, the Ulyanovsk, will be laid down this year, Navy Commander Adm. Vladimir Korolev said Friday.

"The first, lead ship we are laying down today. The next four ships have been laid down, their construction is continuing. The last and sixth vessel which will be called 'Ulyanovsk' we are laying down this year," Korolev said.

The Russian Navy's submarines have reached Soviet levels for the first time last year in terms of long-distance submarine voyages, Navy Commander Adm. Vladimir Korolev said Friday.

"Last year we reached the level we had before the post-Soviet period on the number of running days. This is more than 3,000 days in the sea. this is an excellent indicator," Korolev said.