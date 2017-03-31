Keel-Laying of Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Submarine Set for Summer 2017 - Commander

© Sputnik/ press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas Russia to Float Out 2nd Yasen-Class Project 885 Submarine on March 31

SEVERODVINSK (Sputnik) — Russia's Project 955A Borei II-class ballistic missile submarine, the Knyaz Vladimir, will be laid down this summer, Navy Commander Adm. Vladimir Korolev said Friday.

"In the summer of this year," Korolev told reporters when asked about the plans.

By 2020, the Russian Navy plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class strategic submarines.

Currently there are four Borei-class submarines in the Russian Navy.