Russia Floats Out 2nd Yasen-Class Project 885 Submarine

© Sputnik/ press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas Russia to Float Out 2nd Yasen-Class Project 885 Submarine on March 31

SEVERODVINSK (Arkhangelsk Region) (Sputnik) — Sevmash Director General Mikhail Budnichenko gave the float-out command, followed by Сapt. 1st Rank Aleksander Beketov breaking a champagne bottle over the Kazan's bow in the ceremonial launch, the correspondent reports.

The Russian Navy is currently equipped with one Yasen-class submarine, the Severodvinsk. The Severodvinsk has a submerged displacement of 13,800 tons, a length of 119 meters, can travel up to 31 knots, and can dive to 600 meters.

Russia plans to have at least eight Yasen class cruise-missile carrying attack vessels in its submarine fleet.