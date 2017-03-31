Register
04:03 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Australian Naval vessels are pictured from the deck of HMAS Adelaide during a visit by French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne in Sydney, December 19, 2016.

    Poland Mulls Adding Australian Warships to Naval Fleet

    © REUTERS/ Jason Reed
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 2610

    As part of an ongoing push to improve its armed forces, the Polish parliament is considering adding a pair of frigates from Down Under.

    Named after the cosmopolitan capital of South Australia, the Adelaide class frigates signal “a major upgrade for Poland,” said Michal Jach of the Polish National Defense Committee.  

    Warsaw expects each warship to cost approximately $700 million, Jach added. 

    Poland also plans to decide where it will source three new submarines by the end of 2017, Defense News reports. The country is entertaining bids from French, Swedish and German contractors.  

    Soldiers from NATO countries attend an opening ceremony of military exercise 'Saber Strike 2015', at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 8, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    US Military Says NATO Drills Involving Russian Extras Not Mission Rehearsals

    The new subs likely won’t arrive until 2023, Jach told a local Polish news outlet.

    Poland is currently in the midst of a massive military expansion, to the tune of $14.5 billion, even as unprecedented levels of NATO forces land in Poland to conduct joint military drills.

    At a recent news conference, Lt. Col. Steve Gventer exclaimed that the presence of at least 3,500 US Army soldiers in Poland is not merely for training purposes. “This is a mission, not a cycle of training events,” Gventer told reporters.  

    The US claims that a “greater force,” in the form of more troops, is needed in Europe to deter the “Russian threat.” 

    “I need armored and mechanized brigades,” Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti told the House Armed Services committee on Tuesday.

    Moscow maintains it doesn’t pose any threat to Eastern Europe.

    Related:

    Poland Weighs Up Contesting Tusk's EU Council Presidency Due to Vote Procedure
    Poland 'May Set Up Protectorates' to Guard Against Flood of Ukrainian Migrants
    Poland Not Ready to Adopt Euro as National Currency – Finance Minister
    NATO Battalions to Be Deployed in Baltic States, Poland by June – Stoltenberg
    Poland in Bitter Fight to Stop Reelection of Polish EU President
    Tags:
    militarism, frigate, Curtis Scaparrotti, Steve Gventer, Australia, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
    And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok