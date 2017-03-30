Register
20:28 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984

    Pentagon Calls to Brace for Star Wars as US Dominance in Space Challenged

    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    455224

    The United States military should make clear that it is ready for space warfare. Navy Vice Adm. Charles Richard, deputy commander of US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) said that the US should demonstrate it is ready for warfare extending into space. According to him, such a preparation would help prevent conflicts from flaring up in space.

    Boeing X-37
    © Photo: Youtube/TheHomson78
    Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
    "Just as nuclear assets deter aggression by convincing potential adversaries there's just no benefit to the attack, we have to maintain a space posture that communicates the same strategic message," Richard was quoted as saying by Space.com.

    "I submit [that] the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war, and we're going to make sure that everyone knows we're going to be prepared to fight and win wars in all domains, to include space," he added.

    According to him, US supremacy in the field is under threat today as Russia and China are creating anti-satellite weapons.

    "While we're not at war in space, I don't think we can say we're exactly at peace, either," the vice admiral said.

    Richard underscored that the standoff between global powers has been back on the agenda in an unprecedented way in the last 15-20 years and it applies also to space.

    Russia's Roscosmos space corporation said Thursday it has lost telemetry exchange with the Progress MS-04 cargo spacecraft some six minutes after the launch on board a Soyuz carrier rocke
    © Photo: Youtube/TV Roskosmos
    Russian Aerospace Forces to Launch Over 20 Spacecraft Into Space
    According to Richard, Washington should try to prevent not only conflicts but also "bad behavior" in space.

    The US has repeatedly said that the Russian and Chinese space programs could pose a danger to its groups of satellites.

    For example, in January, US Air Force Gen. John Hyten also underscored the importance of "deterrence in space."

    "That's where we do our special communications, from national command-and-control communications [to]… our nuclear business. We have to deter bad behavior in space and we have to deter conflict in space," the general emphasized, referring to China and Russia as potential adversaries.

    By making claims about the Russian or Chinese threat in space, the Pentagon is trying to justify the need for new research and the production of more sophisticated systems of anti-satellite weapons, according to Konstantin Sivkov, a Russian military expert and deputy head of the Academy of Geopolitical Issues in Moscow.

    "In fact this is the way to justify the beginning of a large-scale militarization of space by the United States, under the pretext of the Russian and Chinese threat," Sivkov told Sputnik.

    Target
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Navy Expands 'Star Wars' Supersonic Gun Development
    In 2008, the Russian and Chinese governments proposed an international agreement to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space but the US government under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama consistently rejected launching talks.

    Back in October 2016, Russian military expert and observer Viktor Baranets expressed concerns over the US developing space weapons, in his interview with Radio Sputnik.

    "The current situation in space is that no satellites are protected, no matter at what orbits they are. The reason is that alongside with development of space systems, the US is running on all cylinders developing space weapons," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Star Wars 2.0: Pentagon at Full Throttle Toward Militarization of Space
    War in Outer Space? Why US Missile Defense Is in Fact a ‘Threat’
    Trump Signs $19.5Bln Appropriations Bill for US Space Agency
    Shadowy Air Force X-37B Space Plane Soon to Break Orbital Record
    Tags:
    satellite, military, space, Pentagon, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Hollywood & Co can brag all they want and that's the only thing they are really good at but substantially, Russia is the leading nation in space, always several steps ahead of the western fascists.
    • Reply
      arpito
      These Americans a patently insane, resemble more and more to serial killers and rapists...of nations.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok