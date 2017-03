MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier the Russian Armed Forces have been ordered to expand its manpower to nearly two million by midyear, over a million of them service members.

The previous decree established an 1.88-million-strong Russian Armed Forces with 1 million service members.

"As of April 1 to July 15, 2017, carry out conscription into military service of Russian citizens aged 18 to 27 not in reserve… numbering 142,000 people," the decree reads.