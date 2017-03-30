Register
    The official welcome ceremony for the US troops convoy in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    Pentagon Insists More Troops Needed to Counter ‘Russian Threat’ in Europe

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Military & Intelligence
    7519210

    Military officials continue to play the spooky Russian card in order to lobby for more political, economic and strategic support from leaders in Washington.

    US European Command is in "need" of a "greater force" to deter Russia from invading the rest of Europe, Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti testified before the US House Armed Services Committee on March 28.

    The additional forces could come in the form of an armored division of ground troops combined with reallocating sea-based assets closer to Russia. 

    US troops with Abrams tanks. Poland (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Record Numbers of US Troops Conduct Joint Drills with Poland

    This isn’t the first time the Pentagon has played on lawmakers’ fears to ask for more money – and is probably not the last, either.

    "I am suggesting an additional division because … I need armored and mechanized brigades," Scaparrotti continued. 

    "They," Scaparrotti continued, referring to Russia, "are using similar weapon systems that can either be conventional or nuclear … and secondly, within their doctrine, they have made the statement openly again that they see a use for nuclear tactical capabilities within what we would consider a conventional conflict."

    The general’s comments come on the heels of massive ground force deployments by NATO and the US – the largest since World War II – on January 31, Sputnik reported. 

    The US maintains that the troops are there to present a credible deterrence to what US officials allege is a Russian fervor for military aggression – even though US President Donald Trump’s defense budget increase of $54 billion alone makes up 80 percent of what Russia spends on its military annually. 

    A longtime Washington political strategist recently told Sputnik, "if you want to know what Democrats are up to, look at what they accuse the Republicans of doing."

    In this case, the same might be said about foreign policy: If you want to know what the US is doing, look what it accuses its adversaries of doing. 

    Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jlamenzo
      Scaparrotti thinks he's a Mafia don. You would be surprised how many supposedly intelligent Americans buy into the Pentagon and extreme alt-right propaganda (bullshit) against Russia! From my perspective this m.o. is for Stateside consumption only and the more Sputnik News can convey this is good work.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      The US has plenty of issues at home that need addressing and the Pentagon wants billions of tax dollars on imaginary problems.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      the 'reality' is that they have only enough troops to (only) threaten Lichtenstein. :)
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      LOL! They will need more than one more armor division to finish off Russia.

      Mr Hitler invaded Russia with a combined European army of over 4 million soldiers.

      The German army camewith 4,000 tanks, 7,000 artillery, and nearly every truck and car from across Europe. In addition with 700,000 horses. All supported with nearly every last piece Europe's railroad rollingstock.

      It was the largest invasion force in modern history.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestelin reply tojlamenzo(Show commentHide comment)
      jlamenzo, The alternative right is not calling for war with Russia. They are isolationist and non interventionist mostly.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jlamenzoin reply tobobbibrestel(Show commentHide comment)
      bobbibrestel, ...not true from my analysis, eg: McCain, Graham et al. I consider these retards to be extremists, thus hard right fascists who want war with Russia. The so-called 'democrats' are of similar ilk who are beating the war drums.
