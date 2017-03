NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The solemn event was attended by Admiral Sunil Lanba, the chief of the Naval Staff, civil administration officials, as well as retired and serving officers of the Indian naval air squadron INAS 312.

"The TU142M aircraft were given a befitting farewell in a special ceremony organized today (29 Mar 2017) at INS Rajali, India’s premiere Naval Air Station in Arakkonam," a Defense Ministry statement read.

Admiral Lanba praised Tu-142Ms, developed in 1960s, for the "stellar role" they had played in defending the country, accomplishing 30,000 hours of accident-free flying. He said the squadron’s legacy would be upheld by Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon aircraft.