Finnish Air Force Unveils US-Themed Special Unit

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Aggressive Russia? Finland Welcomes Its First US Fighters

The reason why the new subdivision received an English name, which is rather uncommon for the Finnish Armed Forces, despite the growing globalization trend, is that the US Armed Forces group of elite security commandos called Phoenix Raven, served as an inspiration, the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported.

A yet unreported number of Raven soldiers will train together with Finland's other special forces on a regular basis and will be tasked with protecting aircraft at dangerous airports. "The Ravens" will also participate in tactical planning operations to identify potential dangers. Finnish Air Force Colonel Juha-Pekka Keränen said that the Raven unit will feature a small number of highly trained soldiers, stressing that their American counterparts from Phoenix Raven also work in small groups of two to four people.

Ilmavoimien komentajan johtoryhmä SA-suksilla kohti Joenkielistä. Hyvä pito. pic.twitter.com/MhPA9UEkhP — Ilmavoimat (@FinnishAirForce) 19 марта 2017 г.

​The Phoenix Raven Program started in 1997 in order to provide protection for aircraft in high-threat or unknown threat zones. Phoenix Ravens, which are sometimes referred to as "Murder Crews" are charged with providing an inner circle of security and stand up against the danger coming from terrorist groups, organized crime, narco-militias or even desperate people experiencing a natural disaster. In addition to safeguarding aircraft, Phoenix Ravens are known to work directly with crews and provide them with intelligence about local threats.

There are only about 200 active duty Phoenix Ravens, yet the force is in high demand given the global terror threat. Phoenix Ravens are active in Iraq and Afghanistan, Africa and South America. Since many of their missions are deeply classified, the true extent of their duty in the ever-changing course of world events remains largely unknown.

Today, Phoenix Ravens work in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Africa, South America and pretty much any place where America's footprint is light, but cargo still needs to be moved. Some missions these teams will support are deeply classified; as such we may never truly know the extent of their participation in changing the course of world events.

According to the US Air Force, their unique training routine includes intensive three-week 12-hour-a-day drills, which cover everything from cross-cultural awareness to unarmed self-defense techniques. Students are drilled in over 70 forceful scenarios using role play. The training also includes practical exercises in antiterrorism and advanced firearms proficiency.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!