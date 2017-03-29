Register
    McDonnell Douglas F-18 Hornet military airplane of the Finnish Air Force

    Finnish Air Force Unveils US-Themed Special Unit

    Military & Intelligence
    The Finnish Air Force has without unnecessary publicity formed a new US-style special unit called Raven. The newly-formed unit will, in line with their US prototype, handle the protection of aircraft and VIP passengers in hazardous locations.

    US McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle twin-engine and all-weather tactical fighter
    Aggressive Russia? Finland Welcomes Its First US Fighters
    The reason why the new subdivision received an English name, which is rather uncommon for the Finnish Armed Forces, despite the growing globalization trend, is that the US Armed Forces group of elite security commandos called Phoenix Raven, served as an inspiration, the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported.

    A yet unreported number of Raven soldiers will train together with Finland's other special forces on a regular basis and will be tasked with protecting aircraft at dangerous airports. "The Ravens" will also participate in tactical planning operations to identify potential dangers. Finnish Air Force Colonel Juha-Pekka Keränen said that the Raven unit will feature a small number of highly trained soldiers, stressing that their American counterparts from Phoenix Raven also work in small groups of two to four people.

    ​The Phoenix Raven Program started in 1997 in order to provide protection for aircraft in high-threat or unknown threat zones. Phoenix Ravens, which are sometimes referred to as "Murder Crews" are charged with providing an inner circle of security and stand up against the danger coming from terrorist groups, organized crime, narco-militias or even desperate people experiencing a natural disaster. In addition to safeguarding aircraft, Phoenix Ravens are known to work directly with crews and provide them with intelligence about local threats.

    US army soldier and Stryker armored vehicle during Arrow 16 mechanised exercise of the Finnish Army in collaboration with US Army Europe's 2nd Cavalry Regiment's Mechanized Infantry Company in Niinisalo, Finland (File)
    Suomi Sycophants: Finnish Foreign Minister Hails US Baltic Build Up Again
    There are only about 200 active duty Phoenix Ravens, yet the force is in high demand given the global terror threat. Phoenix Ravens are active in Iraq and Afghanistan, Africa and South America. Since many of their missions are deeply classified, the true extent of their duty in the ever-changing course of world events remains largely unknown.

    According to the US Air Force, their unique training routine includes intensive three-week 12-hour-a-day drills, which cover everything from cross-cultural awareness to unarmed self-defense techniques. Students are drilled in over 70 forceful scenarios using role play. The training also includes practical exercises in antiterrorism and advanced firearms proficiency.

    According to the US Air Force, their unique training routine includes intensive three-week 12-hour-a-day drills, which cover everything from cross-cultural awareness to unarmed self-defense techniques. Students are drilled in over 70 forceful scenarios using role play. The training also includes practical exercises in antiterrorism and advanced firearms proficiency.

     

    Tags:
    air force, United States, Scandinavia, Finland
