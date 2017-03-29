Russian, Tajik Special Forces Destroy Conditional Terrorists During Joint Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian and Tajik special forces have destroyed the camp of conditional terrorists during joint exercises in Tajikistan, the press service of Russia’s Central Military District said.

"A base camp was discovered in one of the settlements. Scouts with the support of aviation landed… in the immediate vicinity of the designated enemy targets for their subsequent destruction," the press service said.

The special forces also worked out cooperation in the detection, blocking and destruction of the conditional terrorists who attempted to seize the settlement and take hostages.

More than 300 servicemen along with about 30 units of aviation and armored vehicles took part in the exercises.

Russia and Tajikistan are holding joint counter-terrorism drills on March 27-30.