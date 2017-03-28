Register
22:58 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016

    Revealed: North Korea May Have Conducted Secret Missile Engine Test

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    145561

    As North Korea seeks to develop a missile capable of reaching the US mainland, there are reports that the communist nation conducted another missile engine test last week. These reports come amidst rumblings that Pyongyang is prepared to conduct its sixth nuclear test any day now.

    Tensions continue to rise as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) threatens South Korea and the US, which are currently conducting joint military drills Pyongyang believes are aimed at removing North Korean leadership, while continuing preparations for nuclear tests after launching a record number of missiles in 2016.

    North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has claimed that a successful rocket engine test took place March 18, calling it a "a great event of historic significance," that would signal a "new birth" for the country’s rocket industry. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Eyes on North Korea as Another Nuke Test Expected Soon

    Following an assessment indicating that the engine could possibly be used in an intercontinental ballistic missile, the South Korean military said the North is "consistently involved in activities to advance their missile capabilities” and the reports seem to be  "an extension of that," according to Stripes.com

    A US Joint Chiefs of Staff official told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday that "Washington and Seoul have been tracking and monitoring such activities closely."

    Kim Jong-un stated in his 2017 New Year’s address that the DPRK is "in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile." If the country can create a working intercontinental ballistic missile, it would bring them closer to being able to power a missile capped with a nuclear warhead to the US mainland. 

    A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    North Korea Likely to Conduct New Nuclear Test in April

    Estimations vary on how close Pyongyang is to reaching its goals. North Korean watchdog site 38 North showed recent satellite images of increased excavation activities at the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, including the presence of vehicles or trailers there, possibly for loading testing equipment.

    The outlet wrote,"These activities by themselves do not establish that test preparations are imminent. However, the possibility of an impending test cannot be ruled out."

    On Saturday they noted, "If these vehicles are related to test preparations, they could be involved in the installation of instrumentation or even a nuclear device."

    Since 2006 North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, including two in 2016.

    Given the North’s penchant for provocations during political events, such as launching missiles into the Sea of Japan as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, some have speculated that Pyongyang may conduct a nuclear test on April 15 to mark the birthday of Kim’s grandfather Kim Il-sung, or perhaps on April 25, to commemorate the Korean People’s Army’s anniversary. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Warns of Attack 'Without Warning' as Western War Games Continue

    Seoul and Washington’s drill includes 300,000 South Korean troops and 17,000 US military personnel. US Marines flew F35-B stealth fighters to South Korea for the first time earlier this week.

    On Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency warned that, "The General Staff declares the KPA’s stand to mercilessly smash the enemy’s moves with its own style of special operation and preemptive attack," according to Yonhap News Agency.

    Related:

    North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch Comes Closer to Japanese Land Than Ever
    'A Big Difference': North Korea Trains Military to Take Out New US-Made Missiles
    North Korea Missile Fallout Continues as Japanese Lawmakers See Red
    North Korea May Be Close to Targeting US With Nuclear Missile
    Malaysia, North Korea to Begin Talks to Allow Citizens to Return Home
    Tags:
    intercontinental ballistic missile, missile test, Nuclear weapons, nuclear tests, missile engine test, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Falesteeni
      Ok ok ok , my question remains , when are you/we going to commit suicide & attack NK?, well any takers?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok