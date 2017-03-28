Register
22:58 GMT +3
28 March 2017
    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    Trump Orders ‘Energy Independence,’ Kills Obama’s Clean Power Plan

    Military & Intelligence
    340183

    US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday rolling back former President Barack Obama’s climate change policy instructing federal agencies, utilities, oil and gas producers and coal miners to reduce carbon pollution.

    Critics say Trump’s move signals a basic failure to understand science. The Republican party in Washington could be at "peak climate science denial" right now, says Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. 

    "They’re going to extraordinary lengths to deny this meteor that is global warming," Murphy said. 

    The initiative to undo Obama’s Clean Power Plan means that coal-fired energy plants will face less oversight regarding how much carbon they produce. 

    Trump alleged that previous regulatory policies amounted to a "war on coal." "Together we are going to start a new energy revolution," Trump said.

    "These people haven't had enough thanks" Trump said, referring to coal miners. 

    It also cuts back some of Obama’s legislative achievements. For instance, in the former president’s National Environmental Policy Act, all agencies must consider climate change when making decisions on energy and infrastructure projects. The order removes that requirement. 

    US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Scott Pruitt will weaken legal standards to keep air and water clean and safe, Senator Bob Casey said in a press release.
    Senator Says Trump's EPA Chief Nominee Would Fail to Keep US Air, Water Clean

    The executive order does not roll back the US’ international participation in the Paris climate accords – even Exxon, one of the world’s largest oil firms, penned a letter to the Trump administration arguing that the Paris agreement is an "effective framework" for facing "the risks posed by climate change," the Financial Times reported. 

    For some of Trump’s fellow GOPers, the president can’t go too far. According to the ex-leader of the Trump transition team, Myron Ebell, "getting rid of the Clean Power Plan is just not enough." Ebell is the director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. 

    ​At least one group cheered on Trump’s move: the US Chamber of Commerce. "The federal government will no longer seek to punish American consumers and businesses for using the energy resources that fuel our economy," said Thomas J. Donahue, the group’s president. 

      siberianhuskyru
      the only good way for humanity is to use harmless and endless clean energy sources... china and germany are perfect example on this matter, they are getting/producing more energy from clean sources day by day, rapidly.
      marcanhalt
      "Of course, Virginia, this is going to hit the financial portfolios of those that Obama blessed, including the idiot who served with him in the WH, as well as the special interest groups and the 'pork barrel' backroom deals on both sides of the aisles. And, no, Virginia, the President does not care if you are Republican, Democrat, or a Republicrat such as John McCain. Let them all suffer if they have put themselves ahead of Joe Plumber."
      Marques rouges
      Energy independence ? Didn't Obama sign the same thing during his first mandate ? Remember the "Drill, baby, drill !" A few weeks later, Halliburton messed with a cement work to cap an underwater well - by accident, of course ! and voila ! The worst oil spill and ecological disaster in the Gulf, and the order was cancelled, no more new drill, and the US had to look to the middle-east again for oil (and Halliburton could keep their juicy contracts for the US army and partners there)...
