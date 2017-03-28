Register
21:27 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard workers. (File)

    Russia Set to Lay Down 4th Aleksandrit-Class Coastal Minesweeper

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 17830

    The laying down of Russia’s fourth Aleksandrit-class (Project 12700) coastal minesweeper is planned for April, navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new vessel will be named after Vladimir Yemelyanov, a renowned Soviet shipbuilding industry figure who died in 2015, according to Dygalo.

    "The laying down of the fourth Project 12700 coastal minesweeper will take place in the last third of April at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg as part of the state military shipbuilding program," Dygalo told reporters.

    The first Alexandrit-class vessel, Aleksandr Obukhov, is already in service with the Russian navy.

    This July 28, 2008 file photo shows USS Freedom, the first ship in the Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class.
    © AP Photo/ Lockheed-Martin via U.S. Navy, File
    Pentagon Orders Unmanned Surface Minesweeper for Navy's Littoral Combat Ships
    Georgiy Kurbatov, the second vessel of its class, is set be launched this year, while the third Project 12700 vessel, Ivan Antonov, was laid down in January and is expected to be launched next year.

    In December, the Russian navy said it had contracted for another seven Alexandrit-class coastal minesweepers on top of the four ordered earlier, with plans for a total of over 40 vessels to be commissioned with the navy in the longer term.

    Project 12700 vessels are designed to detect and destroy mines in waters around naval bases. The minesweepers have a full displacement of 890 tonnes, measure 61 meters (200 feet) in length and 10 meters in width. The hull is a monolithic fiberglass structure, which is stronger and more durable than steel frame hulls. The ship uses various types of mine trawls as well as remotely controlled unmanned underwater vehicles to destroy mines.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok