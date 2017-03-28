US Must Consider Providing Lethal Weapons to Ukraine - European Command Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, Ukraine's Defense Ministry published photos from the latest training exercises in Lviv region, where Ukrainian servicemen are being trained up to NATO standards by instructors from the United States, Canada, Poland and Lithuania.

© AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN Bumbling, Gun-shy NATO Instructors on the Brink of Getting Laughed Out of Ukraine

"I personally believe that we need to consider lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine," Scaparrotti told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

Last month, President Petro Poroshenko let slip that that Ukrainian military group which suffered disastrous defeat in Debaltseve in early 2015 at the hands of the Donbass militia had received training assistance from US trainers.

In September 2016, the US House of Representatives approved legislation to allow the supply of lethal "defensive" weapons to Ukraine, but the law still needs to be approved by the US Senate and signed by the US President.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned against arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that it would only escalate the situation in the eastern part of the country.

Different European politicians, including former OSCE Chairman and German President-elect Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as NATO Military Committee Chairman Peter Pavel have also spoken against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, Kiev and the Donbass militias signed a ceasefire deal. Despite the agreement, both sides have been reporting violations of the ceasefire.