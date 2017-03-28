Register
    Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea commander, recognizes the dedication and hard work put forth by the ROK and U.S. civilians of United States Forces Korea during the Civilian of the Year awards ceremony at the Dragon Hill Lodge on United States Army Garrison Yongsan, South Korea

    US Must Consider Providing Lethal Weapons to Ukraine - European Command Chief

    © Flickr/ UNC - CFC - USFK
    Military & Intelligence
    39511

    The United States must consider giving Ukraine lethal defensive weapons to aid Kiev in its fight in the eastern part of the country, US European Command commander Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti stated on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, Ukraine's Defense Ministry published photos from the latest training exercises in Lviv region, where Ukrainian servicemen are being trained up to NATO standards by instructors from the United States, Canada, Poland and Lithuania.

    Ukrainian servicemen wearing camouflage take part in a military drill with US troops in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine, on July 22, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    Bumbling, Gun-shy NATO Instructors on the Brink of Getting Laughed Out of Ukraine

    "I personally believe that we need to consider lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine," Scaparrotti told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

    US and Ukrainian soldiers stand guard during opening ceremony of the 'Fearless Guardian - 2015', Ukrainian-US Peacekeeping and Security command and staff training, in western Ukraine, in Lviv region, Monday, April 20, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    The Expendables: Kiev Dismayed After Realizing West Sees It as 'Waste Material'
    Last month, President Petro Poroshenko let slip that that Ukrainian military group which suffered disastrous defeat in Debaltseve in early 2015 at the hands of the Donbass militia had received training assistance from US trainers.

    In September 2016, the US House of Representatives approved legislation to allow the supply of lethal "defensive" weapons to Ukraine, but the law still needs to be approved by the US Senate and signed by the US President.

    Russian officials have repeatedly warned against arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that it would only escalate the situation in the eastern part of the country.

    Different European politicians, including former OSCE Chairman and German President-elect Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as NATO Military Committee Chairman Peter Pavel have also spoken against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

    The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, Kiev and the Donbass militias signed a ceasefire deal. Despite the agreement, both sides have been reporting violations of the ceasefire.

    lethal weapons, NATO, US European Command (EUCOM), Curtis Scaparrotti, Ukraine
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Someone forgot to close the maintenance closet door, and the new broom in their wants to heard from. And while you are closing it, see if there is enough room to cram Ukraine's Rada, in total, in there as well.
    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      It only too a few days to see this, I guess that weapons depot fire and explosion fest was more costly than i thought. Can't say i was not looking for this story because i was. And well i guessed correctly, Now who wants to guess what the response will be. Like i have to ask how many billions will be spent stoking this fire.. You can't hide the motivation on this US general.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Funny russians. What do they think everyone in the free world has been supplying to Ukrainian army since the russian invasions of 2014? Lollipops? Russian propaganda machine is a joke.
