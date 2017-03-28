Israel Taking Part in Int'l Air Force Drills in Greece Alongside Pilots From UAE

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Times of Israel newspaper, the exercise marks the second time UAE and Israeli forces have participated in joint drills, despite the two countries having no formal ties given the UAE's position on Palestine.

The Greek, Italian and US air forces also take part in Iniohos 2017, which started on Monday and will last through April 6.

Iniohos is the largest exercise of the Hellenic Air Force (HAF), which takes place annually and dates back to the late 80s. Since 2015, air forces from other countries have also been invited to take part in the drills.