Russian, Tajik Servicemen Conduct Joint Counter-Terror Drills at Sambuli Range

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Tajikistan are holding joint counter-terrorism drills on March 27-30.

"Tactical groups of motorized rifle units have worked out the issues of cooperation in conducting reconnaissance and searching for… conditional terrorist units. They conducted a joint training operation to block and destroy illegal armed groups with the support of army aviation," the press service said.

At all stages of the drills, the military are working together on the engineering reconnaissance and escorting columns, among other tasks.

In January, Russian troops deployed at the 201st military base in Tajikistan held counter-terrorism drills.