Lockheed Martin to Provide Engineering Support for Aegis Missile Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated on Monday that Lockheed Martin will "provide Aegis shipboard integration engineering, Aegis test team support, Aegis modernization team engineering support, ballistic missile defense test team support, and Aegis Weapon System (AWS) assessments,”.

"The $8,443,815 contract [add-on] covers the AWS ship integration and test efforts for five new DDG 51 warships, pluse combat system modifications and upgrades for all current DDG 51 ships,” the release noted.

The DDG 51 is better known as the Arleigh Burke class of missile destroyers which carry the AWS ballistic missile defense weapon. The warships are equipped with anti-submarine warfare weapons and Tomahawk cruise missiles.