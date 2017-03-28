Russian Pacific Fleet Ships Hold Air Defense Drills

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — He added that supersonic interceptor aircraft Mikoyan MiG-31 and anti-submarine Ka-27 helicopters of naval aviation acted as high-speed and low-flying targets of a simulated enemy. During the combat exercise, all the assigned targets were successfully destroyed.

"The naval strike group of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the flagship of the Pacific Fleet Guards' missile cruiser Varyag and the guided missile destroyer Bystryy was working out a complex of tasks to repel a massive air strike of a simulated enemy," Vladimir Matveev said.