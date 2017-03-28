Register
00:12 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    King Stallion

    Pentagon Likely to Throw $29B at Lockheed for King Stallion Chopper

    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 3101

    If you ask military historians what the most expensive weapons project is in US history, they’d tell you it’s the F-35 joint strike fighter. But on a per-unit basis, the helicopter likely to gain approval from the Pentagon on March 30 will be more expensive than the F-35.

    The Defense Acquisition Board is getting ready to review plans for the first two dozen King Stallions, the helicopter chosen by the US Marines to replace the Super Stallion.

    Sikorsky, the designer of the CH-53K King Stallion, was acquired by Lockheed Martin from United Technologies Corp. in 2015. 

    "The 53k program," CFO Bruce Tanner said, "drove most of our valuation as to why we wanted to own Sikorsky.” Tanner expects the "lion’s share" of revenue from the Sikorsky business unit will be generated by CH-53K Stallion sales, particularly in the overseas markets, over the "next ten to 15 years."

    It may be seven years late and $160 billion over budget, but the F-35 fighter - the most expensive piece of fighting equipment in history - may finally make its official debut this summer.
    © AP Photo/ Airman Magazine
    F-35 Flaw Has Lockheed Scrambling for a Solution

    There are plenty of risks to selling US military technology to foreign nations, however, even if the nation is a NATO ally. 

    Reliance on King Stallion international sales poses risks to Lockheed since such agreements are constrained by "political and economic factors, regulatory requirements, significant competition, taxation, and other risks associated with doing business in foreign countries," Lockheed said in a quarterly SEC filing submitted in January. 

    Cost estimates for the King Stallion have steadily been rising, and reports suggest they may continue to rise further. In 2016, Lockheed and Pentagon analysts boosted projections of the King Stallion’s cost 14 percent from the baseline. Recently, a US representative was told that costs may now baloon 21 percent above the baseline estimate, to reach $122 million per aircraft, Sputnik reported

    If costs are contained from this point further, “it seems worth pointing out that $122 million per aircraft in 2006 dollars exceeds the [2017] cost of an F-35A for the Air Force by a significant margin,” Rep. Niki Tsongas of Massachusetts said. 

    Related:

    Private Beach? US Marines Test New Ship-to-Shore Assault Tech
    US Marines' New Chopper to Be More Expensive Than F-35 Disaster
    US Deployed Marines in Syria Without Permission of Damascus Government
    Norway Mulls Hosting 300 US Marines at Vaernes Military Base
    US Marines Special Ops in Iraq to Launch New Surveillance Drone
    Tags:
    US Marines, Pentagon, Lockheed Martin, Nikki Tsongas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok