Russia to Boost Artillery Firepower in Central Military District

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will deploy a number of large-caliber artillery battalions in the Central Military District (CMD) to increase combat capabilities of its Missile Troops and Artillery, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

"In order to boost combat capabilities of the Missile Troops and Artillery, battalions of large-caliber artillery are being formed [in the CMD]," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry's Collegiate in Moscow.

According to Russian military sources, current Russian large-caliber artillery includes Soviet-era 2S7 Pion (Malka) 203-mm self-propelled guns and 2S4 Tyulpan 240-mm self-propelled mortars.