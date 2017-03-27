Register
15:07 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Saab JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin) fighter aircraft taxi out for start during the NATO exercise Loyal Arrow outside Lulea in northern Sweden, on June 10, 2009

    Arms Race Fears Roused in Sweden by Saab's Indiscriminate Campaigning

    © AFP 2017/ Patrick Tragardh / SCANPIX
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    238540

    As the Swedish manufacturer Saab experiences growing problems trying to market its Gripen fighter jet, the company is forced to try and woo previously unbeknown markets. This, however, has attracted criticism from peace researchers, who claim the move contradicts Sweden's long-lasting foreign policy goals.

    Gripen, a Swedish fighter aircraft performs at the opening ceremony of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Dubious Defense Cooperation With Colombia Whets Saab's Appetite
    A group of peace researchers from Uppsala University condemned Saab's campaigning in Botswana, saying the move was in direct conflict with Sweden's foreign policy goals. These are peace, human rights and poverty reduction, according to an opinion piece published by the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

    In 2016, a high-ranking Swedish delegation, led by Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, toured Botswana. The subsequent scandal involving ballooning costs diverted Swedes' attention from more pressing issues, such as Sweden's plans to market JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to the African nation. According to peace researchers Johan Brosché, Kristine Höglund and Sebastian van Baalen, the deal is highly controversial, especially given the bribery scandals that followed a similar deal with South Africa.

    Firstly, in Botswana, which was long been touted as an African success story in terms of equality, human rights and economic development, democracy has gradually eroded. The country's government is hardly an eligible partner for Sweden, which is trying to emerge as a champion of human rights on the international arena. Botswana, according to Uppsala University researchers, is clearly heading in an authoritarian direction, with growing surveillance, reduced opportunities for freedom of expression and reprisals against anti-government views.

    A handout image made available on September 11, 2015 by the United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) at taken at an undisclosed location shows a pilot sitting in a cockpit of a fighter jet of the UAE armed forces during raids against Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition’s Operation Decisive Storm
    © AFP 2017/ WAM
    Norway's Controversial Arms Export to Warring Countries Under Scrutiny
    Secondly, a Saab deal would contradict Sweden's goal of combating poverty, as Botswana is facing major economic problems. Over a fifth of its population of two million live in absolute poverty and subsist on less than two dollars a day, despite the country's large diamond resources. The billions to be invested in fighter jets would undermine efforts to curb unemployment, and fight drought and corruption.

    Third, the idea of Botswana acquiring a fleet of advanced fighter aircraft may trigger a regional arms race, with Namibia and other neighboring countries to follow suit, with detrimental consequences for everyone but the arms dealers. At present, Botswana is not faced with any direct external threat and it is unclear why huge sums must be invested in the acquisition of advanced fighter jets. Whereas the need to protect the country's tourism industry, combat poaching and monitor the flow of refugees previously were indicated as reasons, none of these problems can be solved with advanced fighter jets.

    The Swedish researchers concluded that the arms deal with Botswana would worsen the economic and democratic development in the country, undermine regional security and mar Sweden's reputation in Southern Africa.

    Boeing's T-X aircraft is shown during an event to reveal the proposed trainer Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in St. Louis
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson
    Saab Staking on Boeing's Trainer to Boost Gripen Sales
    The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a light single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft in the same class as Airbus' Eurofighter Typhoon, the Rafale by Dassault and Lockheed Martin's Joint Strike Fighter.

    Despite Saab's ambitious hopes for the Gripen to "dominate the market," the company's bids were consequently rejected by Norway, Poland, Denmark and the Netherlands. The Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon are also regarded as favorites in Malaysia, where the government will decide on an aircraft fleet upgrade.

    So far, Sweden remains the largest consumer of the Gripen, with an order on 60 new-generation Gripens placed by the Defense Ministry. Saab's agreement with Brazil on 36 planes worth 40 billion SEK ($4.5bln) remains the company's largest overseas success. Other Gripen consumers include South Africa and Thailand, while the Czech Republic continues to rent Gripens from Sweden.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    New Saab Fighter Jet Gives Swedish Defense Unexpected Headache
    Sweden's Saab Hopes to Seduce Canada With New Gripen Fighters
    Sweden's Saab Suffers Setback Selling Submarines
    High Hopes: Saab Expands to Brazil, Hopes to Woo Finland
    Tags:
    arms export, arms race, democracy, Saab, Africa, Scandinavia, Botswana, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Robert Klimenko
      The other Nordic countries were not allowed to by Gripen, due to political pressure from their bosses in NATO. Gripen is better and cheaper than most of its competitors.

      But the worst enemy is the enemy within Sweden. Those so called peace organisations who rather sacrifices Swedish workers jobs than sell a good military aeroplane. The jobs and income goes to the competitors outside Sweden instead.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok