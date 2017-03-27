Register
12:05 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A 160-man combat team from Skaraborg Armoured Regiment deploy in Visby harbour in Sweden on September 14, 2016

    Non-Aligned Sweden to Devise New Foreign Military Aid Strategy

    © AFP 2017/ SOREN ANDERSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    421603

    While Sweden remains formally non-aligned, it has been creeping closer to NATO and forming bilateral partnerships. Last week, a new enquiry was launched into the exact extent of the military help Sweden will be able to give and receive without breaking its age-old tradition of non-alignment.

    Swedish parliament
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swedish MPs Hold First War Drill in Decades Amid Security Concerns
    The aim of the government investigation is to establish a comprehensive operational procedure in deciding on giving or receiving military help in times of war or crisis.

    "This is really very simple: what do we do if we get into a crisis or a war situation, which stipulates our need to receive or give help to Finland? Who makes the decisions? What are the government's and parliament's respective roles and how can we ensure that everything happens quickly in such a situation?" Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish Radio.

    According to him, the purpose of the investigation is to make sure quick decisions are made in times of crisis to avoid fumbling and procrastination. In addition to wars, help may be extended in the event of that a country's borders are violated. Lastly, the inquiry will review the powers of foreign troops that may embark into Sweden in a similar situation.

    "For this cooperation to be effective, we need to establish how the chain of command will look and how we handle the situation beyond peacetime conditions," Peter Hultqvist said.

    Saab JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin) fighter aircraft taxi out for start during the NATO exercise Loyal Arrow outside Lulea in northern Sweden, on June 10, 2009
    © AFP 2017/ Patrick Tragardh / SCANPIX
    Neutral Sweden to Keep Strengthening Ties With NATO Due to ‘Russian Threat’
    At present, Sweden maintains its closest defense cooperation with similarly non-aligned Finland, running a series of joint defense projects and exercises. However, given its widening partnerships with other Nordic nations, as well as NATO and the EU, giving and receiving military help to and from other countries will also be considered, which may facilitate help from a wider array of NATO countries and draw Sweden even closer to the alliance.

    In addition to joint defense projects with Finland, Sweden also shares operational planning in the event of a conflict. The fast-track decision-making is widely viewed as another step in this direction, yet Peter Hultqvist ensured that a formal defense alliance was still a remote possibility.

    "We work, of course, increasingly closer and I see it as in our strategic interest. But I do not wish to speculate about agreements, alliances, pacts and such," Hultqvist said.

    Sweden and Finland have shared a special relation since the Middle Ages, when most of today's Finland fell under the Swedish rule. During the Winter War between Finland and the Soviet Union, Sweden, though formally non-belligerent, supported its Nordic neighbor with some 8,000 army and air force volunteers and took in Finland's "war children."

    View of Stockholm's old town rooftops from top of a building at the Riddarholmen island in Sweden´s capital
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Looming 'Russian Threat' Spurs Swedes to Dust Off Their Cold War Shelters
    Today, a Finnish-Swedish alliance is seen by many as an alternative to NATO in both Nordic countries, which remain non-aligned, despite broadening military cooperation with NATO amid a non-existent, but largely touted Russian threat. In Finland, the Greens and the Coalition Party are in favor of forming an alliance with Sweden, whereas in Sweden this idea is supported by the Sweden Democrats, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats.

    After WW2, a Scandinavian defense union between Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark was mulled over in 1948-49. However, after Sweden declined the option, claiming it was "of little benefit," Norway and Denmark joined NATO.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Russian Threat' Helps Swedish Defense Wrest Another Budget Hike
    Sweden Urges Vigilance Against Foreign Subversion Without Naming Names
    Thanks But No Thanks: Swedes Stand Up to Army Bosses Lobbying for NATO Accession
    No Wet Bargain: Swedish Navy Loses Bidding War Over Key Gotland Submarine Port
    Tags:
    defense aid, Peter Hultqvist, Finland, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok