Unbreakable Shield: Russia, Tajikistan Mastering Anti-Terror Response

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Tajikistan launched joint anti-terrorist command and staff exercises on Monday, which will be conducted until March 30, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In accordance with the plan of cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Defense Ministry, a joint Russia-Tajikistan counterterrorist exercise has started in Tajikistan. The exercise is taking place on March 27-30, 2017,” the statement read.

During the drills, the servicemen of both countries will work out cooperation of troops in the joint operations against illegal armed groups, the ministry added.

The exercise is held in the Khatlon region in southern Tajikistan at the ranges of Harbmaidon, Momirak, Moskovsky, Laur, and Sambuli.

Russia and Tajikistan are bound by a 1997 agreement on cooperation in the sphere of defense and prevention and elimination of emergency situations.

The Russian military base in Tajikistan houses the largest ground force of the Russian Armed Forces outside the country. The agreement on establishment of the base, created by reorganizing the 201st division, expires in 2042.