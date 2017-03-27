Is Trump Giving the Pentagon Free Rein to Wage War as It Likes?

The National Security Council (NSC), which would ordinarily coordinate US foreign and military policies, as well as execute Trump's national security agenda, has taken a decidedly hands-off approach of late, as increased troop deployments and additional combat missions are added to the Pentagon's agenda, according to Yahoo News.
In the months following Trump's inauguration, the US Marines have brought artillery and an increased troop presence on the ground in Syria, and is on the brink of adding to an 8400-strong force already in Afghanistan.
Stepped-up raids by elite US combat units in Yemen have resulted in a sharp increase in the death of civilians in the region, as well as having one of its own killed when what is claimed to be a hastily-planned operation went wrong.
The head of the US Africa Command, General Thomas Waldhauser, stated recently that he hoped the Trump Administration would lift the strict controls over military moves in Somalia, so that the Army can widen a new war against armed al-Shabaab members in the region.
All of these moves would traditionally require some give and take between the Pentagon and the president, a conversation that appears to have quietly lapsed.
Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, head of the US Senate Armed Services Committee and a noted hawk, welcomed the shift.
"We don't have to ask the 30-something-year-olds for permission to respond to an attack in Afghanistan," he remarked.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete releasing the dogs (and other animals) of war then...business as usual for the usg. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of course, this was known before the election. Trump made it quit clear while campaigning if you where listening. Trump knows nothing about domestic politics, military matters or geo politics. Trump will not error on the side of caution, instead he will recklessly seek to win at any cost and follow the military lead without regard to the consequences. A very very dangerous person. We can see from recent events that the partitioning of Syria through so called "safe zones" is in the works as we witness an illegal invasion of Syria. Along with Israel the United States will first partition Syria and then oust Assad even if it needs to confront Russia. And just in case Russia decides to resist and put up a fight NATO has Russia surrounded with lethal military assets. The question is ; Is Syria that important to Russia to risk a war on it's territory to save Syria? Or maybe the question should be; Can Russia afford not to confront the United States in Syria?
michael
hopscotch64