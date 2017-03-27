Register
04:29 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Marines sit by a pile of assault rifles

    Is Trump Giving the Pentagon Free Rein to Wage War as It Likes?

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    217333

    The administration of US President Donald Trump is taking a hands-off policy toward the Pentagon, and the US military finds that it no longer must seek approval for expanding its schemes.

    The National Security Council (NSC), which would ordinarily coordinate US foreign and military policies, as well as execute Trump's national security agenda, has taken a decidedly hands-off approach of late, as increased troop deployments and additional combat missions are added to the Pentagon's agenda, according to Yahoo News.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © Photo: Public Domain
    Pentagon Denies It Hid Report Showing More Than $100 Billion in Waste

    In the months following Trump's inauguration, the US Marines have brought artillery and an increased troop presence on the ground in Syria, and is on the brink of adding to an 8400-strong force already in Afghanistan.

    Stepped-up raids by elite US combat units in Yemen have resulted in a sharp increase in the death of civilians in the region, as well as having one of its own killed when what is claimed to be a hastily-planned operation went wrong.

    The head of the US Africa Command, General Thomas Waldhauser, stated recently that he hoped the Trump Administration would lift the strict controls over military moves in Somalia, so that the Army can widen a new war against armed al-Shabaab members in the region.

    All of these moves would traditionally require some give and take between the Pentagon and the president, a conversation that appears to have quietly lapsed.

    Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, head of the US Senate Armed Services Committee and a noted hawk, welcomed the shift.

    "We don't have to ask the 30-something-year-olds for permission to respond to an attack in Afghanistan," he remarked.

     

    Related:

    US Deputy Chiefs of Staff: Army Forced to Rely on Weapons Systems Built in 1980s
    US Prepares to Test New High Powered Laser Weapon on Army Trucks
    Future Weapons of War: Testing Continues for US Army’s ‘Luxury Super Tank’
    Tags:
    anti-terrorist operation, attack, US Marine Corps, Pentagon, US Armed Forces, Senate Armed Services Committee, National Security Committee (NSC), John McCain, Donald Trump, Thomas Waldhauser, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      releasing the dogs (and other animals) of war then...business as usual for the usg.
    • Reply
      avatar
      hopscotch64
      Of course, this was known before the election. Trump made it quit clear while campaigning if you where listening. Trump knows nothing about domestic politics, military matters or geo politics. Trump will not error on the side of caution, instead he will recklessly seek to win at any cost and follow the military lead without regard to the consequences. A very very dangerous person. We can see from recent events that the partitioning of Syria through so called "safe zones" is in the works as we witness an illegal invasion of Syria. Along with Israel the United States will first partition Syria and then oust Assad even if it needs to confront Russia. And just in case Russia decides to resist and put up a fight NATO has Russia surrounded with lethal military assets. The question is ; Is Syria that important to Russia to risk a war on it's territory to save Syria? Or maybe the question should be; Can Russia afford not to confront the United States in Syria?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok