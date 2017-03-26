Register
02:42 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US marines Amphibious Assault vehicles (AAV) manoeuver on rough seas during a beach landing, as part of the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at a naval training base facing South China sea in San Antonio town, Zambales province, north of Manila on October 7, 2016

    Private Beach? US Marines Test New Ship-to-Shore Assault Tech

    © AFP 2017/ TED ALJIBE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 31610

    Next month, California will host an unprecedented display of high-tech military ship-to-shore landing drills aimed at boosting the capability of the Marine Corps to storm a beach.

    The classic World War II images of Marines assaulting heavily-fortified beachheads is set to become a thing of the past, alongside wooden battleships and horse-drawn cannon. The Advanced Naval Technology Exercise at Camp Pendleton in southern California will put on display new technologies aimed at seizing land-based enemy strongholds by attacking from the sea.

    King Stallion
    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    US Marines' New Chopper to Be More Expensive Than F-35 Disaster

    Next month's series of military-assault drills will feature some 50 realtime technological demonstrations, as well as about the same number of static displays describing other forms of military future-tech.

    According to Marine Corps think-tank director Doug King, the new form of ship-to-shore invasion he envisions is not "a bunch of [boats full of soldiers] lined up, putting ashore at six knots."

    "I want to go to a gap in the mangroves that I can penetrate," King said, cited by Defensetech.org, "to where nobody's going to find me, that I can get in and I can, when necessary, concentrate my forces of maneuver against them."

    The new forms of tech to be employed in making King's dream a reality feature a heavy dose of unmanned or autonomous military machines, including quadcopter drones to surveil enemy installations in high-definition 3D, unmanned amphibious assault vehicles and new methods of employing stealth or concealment.

    The experimental military assault drills will run from April 24-28 and be followed up with additional testing at Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina, in September.

     

    Related:

    Photo Scandal: 850 Marines Shared Nude Pictures on Facebook – NCIS
    US Marines Issuing Update on Social Media Conduct Policy After Nude Photos Leak
    Hundreds of Marines Investigated for Sharing Nude Photos of Women Soldiers on FB
    Tags:
    Drone, US Marines, drones, military exercises, military drills, US Marines, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok