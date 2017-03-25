Register
22:09 GMT +325 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)

    Catch and Release: Darpa’s Reusable Gremlin Drones to Lower Costs

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 9 0 0

    The United States, making moves to bring down the cost of maintaining the world’s most expensive military, is initiating a program to enable its drones to be launched and retrieved in mid-flight by a parent aircraft.

    The Pentagon's weapons and technology research arm, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has now set its sights on less-costly versions of its much-touted drone fleet, this time by having the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) collected by C-130 military planes while still in the air for quick turnaround and redeployment.

    DARPA
    © Flickr/ Nelson Pavlosky
    Pentagon’s DARPA Develops Kit Turning Aircraft Into Drones

    A single one of the Gremlin drones under development is projected to cost about $700,000, significantly less than the upwards of $4 million pricetag for a single Predator drone.

    DARPA has passed Phase 1 of its Gremlin program, designed to test the feasibility of launching and recovering a UAV in the air for reuse, and has now moved on to Phase 2, precisely identifying the technology that will be used to snag the aircraft while in flight.

    Four US companies are in the running to implement the Gremlin program: Lockheed Martin, Composite Engineering, Dynetics and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, according to Wired.

    "The Phase 1 program showed the feasibility of launch and recovery systems that would require minimal modification to the host aircraft," according to DARPA program manager Scott Wierzbanowski. "We're aiming in Phase 2 to mature two system concepts to enable ‘aircraft carriers in the sky' using [drones] that could carry various payloads — advances that would greatly extend the range, flexibility and affordability for the US military," he said, Space.com reports.

    Actual flight tests of Gremlin prototypes are currently scheduled to take place in 2019, at which time two of the competing organizations will be eliminated.

     

    Related:

    Ex-US Drone Operator Brandon Bryant Describes Life as a Predator Pilot
    US Air Force to Phase Out MQ-1 Predator Drone in Favor of MQ-9 Reaper
    US Scientists Join With Defense Firm to Develop Long-Range Drone Control Network
    Tags:
    Lockheed Martin, Drone Program, heavy drones, drone strikes, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), Pentagon, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok