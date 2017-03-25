Register
17:36 GMT +3
25 March 2017
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    'Liberation of Raqqa Won't Be an Easy Walk, Cooperation Crucial' - Russian MoD

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Military & Intelligence
    Topic:
    Operation to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh (25)
    29920

    The liberation of Raqqa will not be an easy walk for the international coalition, and coordination of all forces is crucial, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The success of the operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh depends on the coordination of all forces fighting against terrorism, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Saturday.

    "It is clear to any military specialist that the liberation of Raqqa will not be an easy walk for the international coalition. The real success and date of the completion of this operation will directly depend on the understanding and willingness to coordinate actions with all forces fighting against the international terrorism in Syria," Konashenkov said.

    Members of the Iraqi army's 9th Division fire a multiple rocket launcher from a hill in Talul al-Atshana, on the southwestern outskirts of Mosul, on February 27, 2017, during an offensive to retake the city from Daesh fighters
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Even Optimists Losing Hope in Mosul Liberation From Daesh in 2017 - Russian MoD
    He added that that the optimistic view of French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Raqqa operation was based on "some kind of special national sources of inspiration, not related to reality and the situation on the ground."

    On Thursday, Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Talal Selo said that the SDF units would need no more than 15 days to block Raqqa and start the liberation of the city.

    The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include Arab and Kurdish forces such as YPG, launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation to retake Raqqa, the so-called capital of IS, on November 5, 2016.

    Tags:
    Daesh, Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, Russia, Raqqa, Syria
      sapper
      Guess who won't be cooperating as part of Plan B revised!! US or US!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      US and France thought they would order different factions to exit both Mosul and Raqqa some have much has not once again firmly establishing the wests delusional and inflated ultra ego that tells them (voices) that they are in control of all things! how many times must history repeat itself before they acknowledge they desperately need to undergo a infamous or is it legendary Soviet era mind deprogramming in fact it was Chairman Mao who perfected the Soviet based program and rehabilitated tens of thousands who had simply lost there frigging minds.
      If thinking Raqqa will just fall over or roll over is the ultimate delusion trip of the century LSD optional but not recommended.
      The Islamist extremists know once Raqqa is liberated there conquest of the world is by and large over there dream of a Islamist world state is dead.
      They will not just roll over in Raqqa even if the US and France believe they can snap there fingers and command "roll over" that is the extreme delusion best the US coordinates with Russia before they fight to the last Kurd standing!!?
