16:05 GMT +325 March 2017
    Uran 9 fighting multi-purpose robotics complex at the exhibition during the Robotization of the Russian Armed Forces 2nd Military & Scientific Conference at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. File photo

    Metal Warriors: Scores of Robots Knocking on Russian Army's Door (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    0 5320

    Designers and manufacturers of Russian robotic systems have presented about a hundred new robots that are expected to enter service in the Russian Armed Forces in the near future.

    Uran-9 robotic system
    © Photo: Rosoboronexport
    Russia Has Contracts on Sales of Combat Robots
    On Thursday, the presentation of new robotic systems, which are due to be incorporated into the Russian Armed Forces and the country's law enforcement agencies in the immediate future, took place at Patriot Park outside Moscow, according to the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

    This presentation was timed to coincide with the beginning of a military scientific conference "Robotization of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the newspaper reported.

    It quoted Alexander Mironov, head of the Main Directorate for Research and Technological Support of Advanced Technologies with the Russian Defense Ministry, as saying that "the forum participants will try to work out common approaches to the creation and development of robotic military systems as well as prepare recommendations for the exploitation of such know-how."

    Right now, the Russian Armed Forces are implementing the concept of development and combat use of robotic systems due to be wrapped up by 2025. According to the concept, the share of robots in the overall structure of Russian military equipment should reach 30 percent in the next eight years.

    It seems that the country's defense industry is ready to contribute to the concept by providing all branches of the Russian Armed Forces with sophisticated robots, including the Vikhr robotic system, according to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

    The Vikhr robotic system
    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Raksha
    The Vikhr robotic system

    The 14.7-ton Vikhr is a remote-controlled scout-attack unit tasked with engaging ground and aerial targets, reinforcing operations, protecting strategic facilities and decreasing human losses. The robot is based on the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle’s track, has an action radius of 600 kilometers and can move at a speed of 60kmph on land and 10kmph in water.

    The Vikhr robotic system
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    The Vikhr robotic system

    The Vikhr is armed with a 30mm automatic cannon 2A72 (500 shells), a coaxial 7.62mm machinegun (2,000 rounds) and six anti-tank guided missiles Kornet-M (three on each side of the turret), touted as the best in the world in their class.

    Also, the newspaper mentioned a reconnaissance drone, which can be launched from a container in line with the principle of work of a hand grenade launcher. The preparation of a new drone for operation, depending on the program of its flight, takes from five seconds to three minutes.

    A model of a miniature reconnaissance drone, which can be launched from a container like hand grenade
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    A model of a miniature reconnaissance drone, which can be launched from a container like hand grenade

    The drone can be in the air for up to two hours and transmit real-time video information to the operator's monitor from a height of 4 km. The drone is capable of independently returning to the base after completing the mission.

    Last year saw the end of tests of an unmanned boat which the newspaper said is sure to be of interest to the Russian Navy. The boat is designed for reconnaissance of minefields, detection of combat swimmers and submarines as well as conducting rescue operations at sea. The range of the boat is up to 30 kilometers.

    An unmanned boat on display at the Robotization of the Russian Armed Forces conference. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    An unmanned boat on display at the Robotization of the Russian Armed Forces conference. File photo

    In addition, the Russian Navy plans to purchase compact and stealth robotic submarine systems designed for destroying enemy aircraft carriers, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta said.

    Then comes the armored Nerekhta platform which can serve as a basis for 18 replaceable modules. Depending on the combination, the robot can pull wounded soldiers from the battle field, deliver ammunition or wage combat.

    Stealth robotic submarine systems
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    Stealth robotic submarine systems

    In this video you can see effective teamwork between three vehicles: a helicopter (not captured) provides reconnaissance for a Nerekhta-based robotic command center which in its turn controls the "fighter" robot.

    The Nerekhta is powered by a diesel-electric motor. During reconnaissance missions the diesel segment switches off and the robot crawls silently consuming the energy accumulated in its batteries.

    Also being developed are the Uran robotic systems, including the Uran-6 and the Uran-14.

    The Uran-6 robotic system
    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    The Uran-6 robotic system

    The Uran-6, a multipurpose demining robot equipped with bulldozer blades and trawls, can find and destroy mines stuffed with up to 60 kg of TNT. It can substitute a bomb squad of 20 and is controlled from a distance of 1 kilometer.

    The Uran-14 robotic system
    © Photo: Youtube/Anton Artyukhov
    The Uran-14 robotic system

    Its "companion" is the track-based Uran-14 which is an obstacle-breeching and fire-fighting robot.

    Guards on the view tower of the frontier post of the Markovo village department of the Frontier Administration of the Federal Security Service of Russia for Amur Region. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Robots on Patrol: Russian Borders to be Guarded by Artificial Intelligence
    As for "heavyweights," Russian engineers have crafted the one-of-a-kind Uran-9 robotic tank armed with a machine gun, a 30mm cannon that fires 350 to 400 rounds per minute, a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a battery of the Ataka supersonic guided missiles.

    It is equipped with threat detection capabilities, including a laser warning system, as well as target detection, identification and tracking gear.

    Tags:
    defense industry, concept, military equipment, development, robots, Uran-14, Uran-6, Nerekhta, Vikhr, Russia
