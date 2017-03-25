Russia's Western Military District Tank Division Partake in Snap Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Western Military District's 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division destroyed units of simulated enemy during the snap drills, district's press service said in a press release Saturday.

"The units of the Kantemirovskaya Tank Division… conducted tactical exercises at the Moscow Golovenki shooting range. Within the framework of the exercise, tank, motorized rifle, artillery and reconnaissance units worked out the encirclement and destruction of the grouping of the simulated enemy backed with reinforcements. The defeat of the grouping was completed by the crews of the T-80 tanks with the support of motorized rifle divisions," the press release read.

During the exercises Granat drones coordinated the attack of Msta-S howitzers and Grad truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers.

Over 1,000 servicemen and 300 military vehicles participated in the drills.