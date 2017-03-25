Pentagon Awards $909Mln Contract for Air Force Landing Gear Logistics Program

“AAR Supply Chain Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois, has been awarded a $909,394,297 firm-fixed-price with economic price adjustment requirements contract for the Landing Gear Performance Based Logistics One program,” the release stated on Friday.
The contractor will supply purchasing, remanufacturing, distribution and inventory services to the entire Air Force depot and foreign military sales of all C-130, KC-135 and E-3 landing gear parts, the release stated.
The contractor will conduct its services until March 31, 2032, the release added.
