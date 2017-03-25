Pentagon Awards $909Mln Contract for Air Force Landing Gear Logistics Program

© AFP 2017/ Leila GORCHEV US Air Force Service Member Dies in Jordan While Loading Bombs on Plane

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States awarded a $909 million contract to AAR Supply Chain for the Air Force’s landing gear logistical program, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“AAR Supply Chain Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois, has been awarded a $909,394,297 firm-fixed-price with economic price adjustment requirements contract for the Landing Gear Performance Based Logistics One program,” the release stated on Friday.

The contractor will supply purchasing, remanufacturing, distribution and inventory services to the entire Air Force depot and foreign military sales of all C-130, KC-135 and E-3 landing gear parts, the release stated.

The contractor will conduct its services until March 31, 2032, the release added.