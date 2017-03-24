Hellducks: Russia's Far East Air Regiment Got 16 Su-34 Strike Fighters in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's 277th Bomber Aviation Regiment in the Far East received 16 Su-34 strike fighters last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

"Sixteen Su-34 aircraft were supplied to the 277th Bomber Aviation Regiment in 2016 for entry into service," Shoigu said at a military production acceptance day broadcast by Rossiya-24.

The Su-34 is the Russian multipurpose fighter-bomber capable of effectively targeting surface, sea and air objects in any geographic area with the use of all aircraft munition types. The equipment installed on the Su-34 allows for the use of weapons against several targets simultaneously.