Russia, Sri Lanka Nearly Finalize Contract on Gepard 3.9 Corvette Deliveries

LANGKAWI (Malaysia), (Sputnik) — Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Mikhail Petukhov told the agency this week that the contract was under discussion.
"The draft contract is practically coordinated with the Sri Lankan side, discussion of certain technical details is in the final stage," the source said at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017.
Russia delivered two Gepard 3.9s to Vietnam in 2011, with two other guard vessels under construction in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)