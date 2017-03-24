Russia, Sri Lanka Nearly Finalize Contract on Gepard 3.9 Corvette Deliveries

LANGKAWI (Malaysia), (Sputnik) — Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Mikhail Petukhov told the agency this week that the contract was under discussion.

"The draft contract is practically coordinated with the Sri Lankan side, discussion of certain technical details is in the final stage," the source said at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017.

An export version of Gepard-class Project 1166.1 frigates, Gepard 3.9 may be used in wartime to resist the engagement of enemy aircraft, ships and submarines; conduct escort missions; carry out of patrol duties; and provide fire support to landing missions and mine-laying.

Russia delivered two Gepard 3.9s to Vietnam in 2011, with two other guard vessels under construction in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.