More Than 2,000 Russian Troops Take Part in Counter-Terrorism Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Over 2,000 Russian servicemen and about 100 units of equipment were involved in counter-terrorism drills in Russia’s Eastern Military District, the district's spokesman Alexander Gordeev said.

"Large-scale exercises of counter-terrorism units were held in [the republic of] Buryatia, Zabaikalsky, Khabarovsk and Primorsky territories, the Amur Region. Over 2,000 people and about 100 units of combat and special equipment were involved [in the drills]," Gordeev said on Friday.

According to Gordeev, counter-terrorism drills are held regularly in Russia in order to increase the combat readiness capabilities of counter-terrorism units.

Later this month, Russian servicemen will take part in joint counter-terrorism drills with Tajikistan.