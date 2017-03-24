Russia, Tajikistan to Hold Counter-Terror Drills Next Week

© Sputnik/ Amir Isaev Russia, Tajikistan to Continue Efforts to Ensure Stability in Central Asia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and Tajikistan will hold joint counter-terrorism drills on March 27-30, the press service of Russia’s Central Military District informed in a statement.

"On March 27-30, 2017 joint command and staff exercises will be held on operating a combined group of forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan," the Friday statement says.

According to the release, the drills will be held at training fields of the Tajik Defense Ministry, as well as at the Russian 201st Military Base in Tajikistan.

In January, Russian troops deployed at the 201st military base in Tajikistan held counter-terrorism drills.