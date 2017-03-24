Russia, Tajikistan to Hold Counter-Terror Drills Next Week

"On March 27-30, 2017 joint command and staff exercises will be held on operating a combined group of forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan," the Friday statement says.
According to the release, the drills will be held at training fields of the Tajik Defense Ministry, as well as at the Russian 201st Military Base in Tajikistan.
In January, Russian troops deployed at the 201st military base in Tajikistan held counter-terrorism drills.
All comments
Show new comments (0)