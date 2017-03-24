Register
    A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft flies over northern Iraq Sept. 23, 2014

    Saying Goodbye? US F-15s May Soon Retire

    US Air Force / Senior Airman Matthew Bruch
    One of America’s most reliable, effective combat aircraft of the past 40 years may soon become obsolete.

    At a recent Congressional hearing, an official from the Air National Guard told Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina that America could replace the capabilities of the F-15 with upgraded F-16 jets. 

    This would incur some loss of the “unique” strike capabilities offered by the F-15s, but in the digital age, the US Air Force’s “system” has become more significant than any given aircraft going into action. In other words, the battlefield has changed, and the F-15 may soon become replaceable.

    “As we get into the digital age,” Lt. General Scott Rice said, “the system will be more important than the platform itself.” The Pentagon has yet to reach a final decision on if and when the F-15 will fly its last mission.

    “The F-15C served our nation well,” Major General Scott West commented, “as it have its pilots for decades.” Though it was once “our air superiority fighter,” West added, the F-22 Raptor “has taken that role.”

    A US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor stealth fighter aircraft is parked inside a hangar
    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    Software Issues Cause F-22 Raptor Upgrade Delays

    The service aims to find harmony between capability and capacity, Military.com reported.

    ”Capacity being, do we have … 1,900 to 2,000 fighters in our inventory? But at the same time, we also look at capability.” 

    With capability, Rice says proper radars and technical systems on each plane are crucial, so as the service upgrades technologically, the upgrade costs for the F-15 may become too high. “Certainly, an F-15 right now is a very capable platform,” but, “as we move into maintaining our capacity and keeping our capability, we have to address those needs.”

    ”It’s a bigger picture,” Rice said.

      Alan Reid
      Ha. Retire the F-15.. good joke. the yanks will not retire the F-15 until they start breaking up in flight. They have nothing to replace them with. Thinking that the Falcon could is stupid talk. And replacing them with the F35 is an even bigger joke.
      FUTURE
      The F-22 has a huge kill ratio and the F-35 will have no problem replacing them
