Global Intelligence Sharing Key to Combating Daesh - UK Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom is committed to cooperate with the United States and partners around the world to coordinate efforts in defeating the threat of global terrorism, Johnson added.

"The threat that we all face is a global threat and we tackle it indivisibly, by sharing intelligence about our foes and those who would do us harm," Johnson stated.

Johnson claimed during the ministerial meeting of the US-led coalition against Daesh this week, countries joined together "including from the Muslim world — to defeat Daesh in Syria and Iraq, and I think that it will have a big effect."

On Wednesday, Johnson met with US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington, DC. Both officials signaled a desire to enhance the special relationship between the two countries, which UK Foreign minister characterized as "intimate" and "intense."