Russian Army to Receive Hypersonic Weapons, S-500 Missile Systems Soon

The S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M Triumfator-M, is a cutting-edge anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile system currently under development in Russia.
"We are working to ensure that the Russian army has the most advanced weapons: S-500 systems are on their way, as well as weapons based on new physical principles, hypersonic, and so on. It's not a debate – it is the reality of the present day," Kozhin told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The S-500, designed by Almaz Antei, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers. The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of up to 7 kilometers per second.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The S-600 and the S-750 are on the way too. The S-800 and S-900 are still just concepts but you get the idea. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Putin please liberate 2 tier EU now .
Alan Reid
Blackie
Please disarm Poland and Germany now .