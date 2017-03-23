Register
21:37 GMT +323 March 2017
    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea

    Turkey’s Membership in NATO Not Obstacle to S-400 Deliveries - Putin's Aide

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    777278

    Russia sees no obstacles to delivering its S-400 air defense systems to Turkey in connection with Ankara’s membership in NATO, Russian Presidential Aide for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier confirmed that Moscow and Ankara were in talks on deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey.

    "Negotiations with Turkey on the subject of the deliveries of S-400 are underway, they [Turkey] are very interested. Yes, Turkey is a NATO member, I must say that we are not afraid [to supply Turkey with S-400]. Before we deliver anything, we firmly regulate the results of intellectual activity. And each party undertakes commitments determining what it has the right to do with the delivered weapons, and what it cannot do," Kozhin told Rossiya 24 broadcaster answering a corresponding question.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Who Benefits From Russia Selling S-400 to Turkey
    Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık said that Ankara will not integrate S-400 it plans to buy from Russia into NATO missile defense system.

    The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

    Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.

    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)
    © Sputnik/
    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)

      S-400
      This is unprofessional, hope someone can prove me wrong unless Russian knows what exactly what they are up to.
      Mikhas
      "Turkey’s threatening EU with Jihad, Not Obstacle to S-400 Deliveries - Putin's Aide"
      There, fixed it.

      Giving such advanced weapons, and the best there is at that, to medieval, backstabbing goat-f@ckers is if course a problem if you intend to follow it through....
