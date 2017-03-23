Turkey’s Membership in NATO Not Obstacle to S-400 Deliveries - Putin's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier confirmed that Moscow and Ankara were in talks on deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey.

"Negotiations with Turkey on the subject of the deliveries of S-400 are underway, they [Turkey] are very interested. Yes, Turkey is a NATO member, I must say that we are not afraid [to supply Turkey with S-400]. Before we deliver anything, we firmly regulate the results of intellectual activity. And each party undertakes commitments determining what it has the right to do with the delivered weapons, and what it cannot do," Kozhin told Rossiya 24 broadcaster answering a corresponding question.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık said that Ankara will not integrate S-400 it plans to buy from Russia into NATO missile defense system.

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.