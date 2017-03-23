Register
21:37 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Target

    US Navy Expands 'Star Wars' Supersonic Gun Development

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    440922

    The Pentagon is expanding the development of an innovative long-range Electro-Magnetic "Super Gun", which does not need gunpowder or traditional explosives. Originally designed for the US Navy, Pentagon officials are impressed enough with prototypes to also be testing US Army usage scenarios.

    The US navy recently announced it's latest tests of what is called an "Electro-Magnetic Railgun Hyper Velocity Projectile" — a futuristic electromagnetic weapon that can fire a projectile at seven times the speed of sound: roughly 4,500mph.

    Currently, this "Super Gun" is able to hit targets 110 miles away, according to US researchers.

    Nicknamed "Star Wars tech" by researchers, the HPV technology does not use gunpowder, but rather kinetic energy pulses. The projectiles are able to hit with such force that they also do not need to be armed with explosives.

    The project has been developed with BAE Systems since 2005, with footage of some of the tests made public.

    According to the US Office of Naval Research:

    "The railgun is a true warfighter game changer.

    Pentagon officials are so impressed with it's development that the Department of Defence has announced that the project is being expanded to consider other methods of mounting the weapon, to enable it to increase military scenario deployment options.

    One method currently cited are Howitsers — short barrelled artillery used by the US Army.

    It's expected that firing the Hyper Velocity (HPV) Gun from an Army Howitzer would increase its combat scope to: targeting enemy buildings, force concentrations, weapons systems, aircraft and drones, vehicle bunkers and potentially even incoming missiles and artillery rounds.

    Deployment scenarios cited by the US Navy include arming Joint High-Speed Vessels, Destroyers and Cruisers, within the US fleet.

    On the ocean, a HPV gun could be used to destroy targets that are beyond-the-horizon much faster than existing long-range weapons, Navy officials said.

    However the Pentagon has not indicated when such technology will be ready for operational use by any branch of the US military.

    Related:

    US Navy Tests Electromagnetic Railgun That Shoots Projectiles at 4,500 MPH
    US Navy Worried About Fewer Warships Patrolling Global Waters in 2018
    US Navy Announces Upgrade to Tomahawk Cruise Missile Control Systems on Ships
    Tags:
    rail gun, kinetic energy, electromagnetic current, weapon, arms, US Navy, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      Bring the hype, A week of Hope & Dream about stuff they wish was able to do jobs they need filled. the main point was the last
      'However the Pentagon has not indicated when such technology will be ready for operational use by any branch of the US military.'
      10 years and counting on this system. Sure it's complicated, But a good idea has a lot shorter development timeline.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Trete
      4500mph, that is about 6000 fps. You can buy hunting cartridges that travel at nearly 3000 fps. This gain is simply not worth it. And at 110 miles down range, how fast will this projectile be traveling, 800 fps if that?

      Now consider the complexity and reliability of this gun and it is no wonder that the Navy chose to equip their new Zumwalt destroyer with a conventional gun rather than their "starwars" rail gun. On a ship, which can easily handle the size and weight of the guns components and has massive generators to power the thing, it is possible, but on a mobile land platform? rofl. This is all about feeding the MIC. Railguns will never be a practical weapon for the same reason we have not be able to develop a successful magnetic containment fusion reactor - and we have been working on it for over 30 years now. That much magnetic power density is at the physical limits of the best materials.
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinner
      Now all they have to do is bring the city sized power plant that could run 100,000 households or more onto a ship. The Nimitz Class don't have enough powa, the Gerald R Ford Carrier will never be combat capable. Why not a giga watt laser? Same problem, duh.
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinnerin reply toErik Trete(Show commentHide comment)
      Erik Trete, don't worry the Zumwalt and the other turd littoral ships were designed by chicks, so the salt water is corroding the welds and drivetrain. They both had to be towed back to port cause they don't work. They DID have a star wars type cannon on both that would cost 800k a round, so they now have a ship that can't power itself through the water and a gun without bullets, no joke.
      That's our affirmative action navy for ya. We're inclusive, nothing works...just like NASA and Russian rocket engines...pathetic, ladies.

      I didn't want to find out what would happen if women were in charge but luck us, we've found out, look at the whole western world about to take one giant dump on its population and cease to exist.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok