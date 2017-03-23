US Navy Expands 'Star Wars' Supersonic Gun Development

The US navy recently announced it's latest tests of what is called an "Electro-Magnetic Railgun Hyper Velocity Projectile" — a futuristic electromagnetic weapon that can fire a projectile at seven times the speed of sound: roughly 4,500mph.
Currently, this "Super Gun" is able to hit targets 110 miles away, according to US researchers.
Nicknamed "Star Wars tech" by researchers, the HPV technology does not use gunpowder, but rather kinetic energy pulses. The projectiles are able to hit with such force that they also do not need to be armed with explosives.
The project has been developed with BAE Systems since 2005, with footage of some of the tests made public.
According to the US Office of Naval Research:
"The railgun is a true warfighter game changer.
Pentagon officials are so impressed with it's development that the Department of Defence has announced that the project is being expanded to consider other methods of mounting the weapon, to enable it to increase military scenario deployment options.
One method currently cited are Howitsers — short barrelled artillery used by the US Army.
This Electromagnetic Railgun Fires Ammo at 4,500 mph pic.twitter.com/Z3ZcdNtGrv— e (@vctv_images) March 23, 2017
It's expected that firing the Hyper Velocity (HPV) Gun from an Army Howitzer would increase its combat scope to: targeting enemy buildings, force concentrations, weapons systems, aircraft and drones, vehicle bunkers and potentially even incoming missiles and artillery rounds.
Deployment scenarios cited by the US Navy include arming Joint High-Speed Vessels, Destroyers and Cruisers, within the US fleet.
On the ocean, a HPV gun could be used to destroy targets that are beyond-the-horizon much faster than existing long-range weapons, Navy officials said.
However the Pentagon has not indicated when such technology will be ready for operational use by any branch of the US military.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Bring the hype, A week of Hope & Dream about stuff they wish was able to do jobs they need filled. the main point was the last Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 4500mph, that is about 6000 fps. You can buy hunting cartridges that travel at nearly 3000 fps. This gain is simply not worth it. And at 110 miles down range, how fast will this projectile be traveling, 800 fps if that? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now all they have to do is bring the city sized power plant that could run 100,000 households or more onto a ship. The Nimitz Class don't have enough powa, the Gerald R Ford Carrier will never be combat capable. Why not a giga watt laser? Same problem, duh. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Erik Trete, don't worry the Zumwalt and the other turd littoral ships were designed by chicks, so the salt water is corroding the welds and drivetrain. They both had to be towed back to port cause they don't work. They DID have a star wars type cannon on both that would cost 800k a round, so they now have a ship that can't power itself through the water and a gun without bullets, no joke.
Alan Reid
'However the Pentagon has not indicated when such technology will be ready for operational use by any branch of the US military.'
10 years and counting on this system. Sure it's complicated, But a good idea has a lot shorter development timeline.
Erik Trete
Now consider the complexity and reliability of this gun and it is no wonder that the Navy chose to equip their new Zumwalt destroyer with a conventional gun rather than their "starwars" rail gun. On a ship, which can easily handle the size and weight of the guns components and has massive generators to power the thing, it is possible, but on a mobile land platform? rofl. This is all about feeding the MIC. Railguns will never be a practical weapon for the same reason we have not be able to develop a successful magnetic containment fusion reactor - and we have been working on it for over 30 years now. That much magnetic power density is at the physical limits of the best materials.
Jeffrey Spinner
Jeffrey Spinnerin reply toErik Trete(Show commentHide comment)
That's our affirmative action navy for ya. We're inclusive, nothing works...just like NASA and Russian rocket engines...pathetic, ladies.
I didn't want to find out what would happen if women were in charge but luck us, we've found out, look at the whole western world about to take one giant dump on its population and cease to exist.