Register
20:06 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti

    US Carrier, Submarine Capacity in Europe Not Ideal to Deter Russia

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    218530

    The United States does not have the desired capacity of aircraft carriers or submarines in Europe in order to deter Russia or assist allies, US European Command head Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Scaparrotti added that while the current capacity is sufficient, it is not his ideal for work to "deter Russia, assure our allies, build their capacity, work with them on the basis we need to work with them."

    Members of US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion prepare to unload some Abrams battle tanks after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    US Military Developing Multi-Domain Battle Concept to Contain Russia, China

    "In Europe, I don’t have the carrier or the submarine capacity that would best enable me to do my job at EUCOM [US European Command]," Scaparrotti told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

    Members of the Kosovo Security Force, (KSF) (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    US European Command Head Says Strong NATO Presence in Kosovo Needed
    Due to the security situation today in Europe, the United States overall needs more capacity than it currently has in terms of forces and munitions as well, Scaparrotti added.

    The United States must continue positioning nuclear weapons in Europe and NATO should remain a nuclear alliance, the US European Command head added.

    When asked if he agrees that NATO must remain a nuclear alliance and the United States must continue to station nuclear weapons on the European continent, Scaparrotti said, "Yes, senator, absolutely I do."

    Scaparrotti explained that such an approach provides an immediate response that is within the NATO alliance versus solely the United States.

    "It represents the alliance in a response by 28 nations, a commitment by 28 nations that we’ll deter and we’ll deter their nuclear forces. I think that alone is significant," he explained.

    Scaparrotti also said the approach allows to undertake other options because "we have not only the United States, but other contingents that provide essential capabilities within that nuclear capability."

    In this file photo dated Aug. 29, 2014, NATO naval mine countermeasure vessels berth in Turku, Finland, during the international Northern Coasts 2014 (NOCO14) military exercise
    © AP Photo/ RONI LEHTI / Lehtikuva via AP, FILE
    Losing Neutrality: What's Behind US Attempts to Incorporate Finland Into NATO
    Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO’s decision to create a ballistic missile defense system in Europe, approved in 2010 during a NATO summit in Lisbon.

    The decision came after US President George Bush decided to withdraw from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2001. The treaty was signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1972.

    A group of European countries, including Poland, Romania, Spain and Turkey, agreed to deploy elements of the ballistic missile defense system on their territories.

    The US European Command head also stated that the United States must improve its security capabilities in the Arctic and the North Atlantic due to Russia’s military activity in those areas.

    "We clearly need to invest more in the kind of assets that help us in the Arctic," Scaparrotti said.

    Scaparrotti noted concerns about capabilities in the High North of the Arctic and the security of the North Atlantic.

    On March 17, the Russian Navy announced plans to build up its presence of submarines in the Arctic Basin to ensure state security.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    US Senate Armed Services Committee, US European Command (EUCOM), Curtis Scaparrotti, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Trete
      Scaparrotti noted concerns about capabilities in the High North of the Arctic.....uh, those are effectively Russian Territorial waters Scaparrotti. Russia is quite capable of enforcing any needed security up there without your help. Thank you.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok