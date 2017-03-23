Russia Developing Military Robots for Export

KUBINKA (Sputnik) — Russian defense industry companies are developing military robots that could be of interest to foreign customers, a member of Russia's Military-Industrial Commission, Oleg Martyanov said Thursday.

"Simultaneously with the development of samples of robotics for our military department, which are planned for adoption, we are working on those samples that will have similar technical characteristics, but will be of interest to foreign customers," Martyanov said.

He added that the robotics industry companies should seek similar success levels abroad as have been enjoyed by the highly popular Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Russia's Military-Industrial Commission is a permanent government agency that implements defense industry policy and oversees the development of military technology for national defense and security, according to the official website of the Kremlin.