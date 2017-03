The commander-in-chief explained that the army was currently developing recommendations for carrying out research on this subject.

According to Salyukov in the future a tactical and technical task for creation of the complex will be put together.

He further noted that the military-technical conference held at Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol is also dedicated to the quality of military products and operations of the air defense complexes that are in service with the land forces.