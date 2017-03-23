Turkey Refuses to Work Alongside PKK, PYD in Raqqa Liberation - Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey regards PKK and as terrorist organizations.

"Turkey will also support such an operation… However, if you are saying ‘We will bring in the PYD while taking Daesh away’, Turkey will never allow it. We will not be involved in such an operation," Kurtulmus said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

He said that the liberation of the cities of al-Bab and Jarabulus carried out by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) with support by the Turkish army could be models for future operations to liberate Raqqa.

"We suggest implementing that model all across Syria… That is our expectation from the international community," Kurtulmus said.

The deputy prime minister also pointed out the importance of establishing peace within Syria.

"If peace is not established in Syria, there will be no regional peace. And if there is no regional peace, there will be no global peace," he added.

The Euphrates Shield Operation by Turkey and the Free Syrian Army started on August 24, 2016. During the operation, the joint forces liberated the Syrian cities of Jarabulus and al-Bab from terrorists belonging to the Daesh terror group (outlawed in numerous countries).