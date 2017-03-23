US Cybersecurity Firm Wins Multimillion Army Space Command IT Services Contract

© AFP 2017/ Philippe Huguen Google Launches Cybersecurity Tools to Help Protect Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US-based cybersecurity company won a $13.5 million contract to supply information technology management services to the US Army’s space command, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Boecore [of] Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $13.5 million modification… contract for the Command Information Management System (CIMS) II, which provides… integrated information technology solutions and support services,” the release stated on Wednesday.

The services will be provided to the Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Army Forces Strategic Command, and other Defense Department agencies, the release added.

Boecore is a woman-owned aerospace and defense engineering company specializing in cybersecurity, software solutions, system engineering, enterprise networks and mission operations, according to the company’s web site.